Doga Canturk, an 18-year-old participant from Canada, tightens the props on his drone during the 2017 Challengers Cup Finals, hosted by the International Drone Racing Association and the South Point in Las Vegas, Jan. 18, 2018. After 12 races around the world, from Buenos Aires to Manila, the top 32 ranked pilots competed for the World Championship and $50,000. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo