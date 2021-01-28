53°F
Garage fire in northwest Las Vegas displaces 3 residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 11:07 am
 
Firefighters responded to a garage fire Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Fire Department, the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, and the American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child who were displaced. No one was injured.

At 3:35 a.m., firefighters arrived at the one-story, wood-frame house at 3437 Winterhaven St. and found that the garage was on fire. Firefighters were able to contain it to the garage and prevent it from spreading into the house, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

