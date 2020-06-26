Garbage trucks collide in north Las Vegas Valley, injuring 1

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving two garbage trucks Friday morning in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Emergency medical service workers remove a driver from his truck after a crash involving two garbage trucks at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emergency medical service workers remove a driver from his truck after a crash involving two garbage trucks at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emergency medical service workers remove a driver from his truck after a crash involving two garbage trucks at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving two garbage trucks on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emergency medical service workers remove a driver from his truck after a crash involving two garbage trucks at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving two garbage trucks Friday morning in the north Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At least one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed for the investigation and cleanup, along with northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at Hassell Avenue, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.