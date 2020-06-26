Garbage trucks collide in north Las Vegas Valley, injuring 1
Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving two garbage trucks Friday morning in the north Las Vegas Valley.
The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, south of Carey Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At least one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection where the crash happened was closed for the investigation and cleanup, along with northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at Hassell Avenue, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.