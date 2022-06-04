Gas prices hit new record high in Las Vegas Valley
The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Las Vegas is up three cents from Friday and 17 cents in the past week.
Las Vegas gasoline prices set a new record high Saturday.
The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Las Vegas has reached $5.37 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of gas is up three cents from Friday and 17 cents in the past week.
Nevada had an average cost of $5.44 per gallon, up 18 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Washoe County currently has the highest county average in the state at $5.92.
The national average price for gas is $4.81.