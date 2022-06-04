Gas prices hit new record high in Las Vegas Valley

The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Las Vegas is up three cents from Friday and 17 cents in the past week.

Phil Carrillo, of Las Vegas, pumps gas at a 7-Eleven station on Washington Avenue on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The rising gas prices have caused some people to make changes in their habits. Carrillo said that gas prices are part of the reason he didn't take his grandchildren to Disneyland this year. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas gasoline prices set a new record high Saturday.

The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Las Vegas has reached $5.37 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of gas is up three cents from Friday and 17 cents in the past week.

Nevada had an average cost of $5.44 per gallon, up 18 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Washoe County currently has the highest county average in the state at $5.92.

The national average price for gas is $4.81.