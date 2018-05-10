Girl, 2, hit by SUV outside Las Vegas pediatric office dies

A 2-year-old girl hit by an SUV last month outside a southwest Las Vegas pediatric office has died, police said.

The girl died Tuesday of her injuries after the April 23 crash, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

She was hit by the side of a Mercedes-Benz ML350 that was driving through the parking lot of St. Rose Pediatrics, 6980 S. Cimarron Road, near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, police said.

She suffered a head injury and was treated by doctors from the pediatric center. She was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

A family was in the parking lot with the girl when she walked between two parked cars, Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the time. She was hit by the SUV after walking out from between the cars.

The 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, Stauffer said, and he did not appear impaired.

It was unclear how far the girl got from her mother before she was hit and if the girl was a patient at the pediatric center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity.

The girl was the 42nd traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

St. Rose Pediatrics, 6980 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas