Girl, 2, critically hurt in crash at Las Vegas pediatric office

Police investigate the scene where a child suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking of a pediatrics center near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Monday, April 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 2-year-old girl suffered critical injuries when she was hit by an SUV outside a southwest Las Vegas pediatric office Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police were called about 3:15 p.m. to the parking lot of St. Rose Pediatrics, 6980 S. Cimarron Road, near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

A family was in the parking lot with the girl when she walked between two parked cars, Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.

The girl walked out from between the cars and was hit by the side of a Mercedes-Benz ML350 that was driving through the lot, he said.

She suffered a head injury and was treated by doctors from the pediatric center, police said, before being taken to a nearby hospital and flown to University Medical Center.

Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer with some additional details. The 2-year-old girl is still in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said. pic.twitter.com/y2GszCyGmr — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 24, 2018

The girl was still in critical condition Monday night, police said.

The 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Stauffer said, and impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Due to the extent of the girl’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash team was called to the scene. It was not immediately clear how far the girl got from her mother before she was hit.

It was unclear if the girl was a patient at the pediatric center.

