Girl, 6, hospitalized after near-drowning in northwest Las Vegas

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after a near-drowning in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after a near-drowning at a baby shower in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The girl nearly drowned in a pool just before 4 p.m. on the 5800 block of Boulder Brook Court, near West Ann Road and North Grand Canyon Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said.

Several nurses were at the baby shower and performed CPR on her before first responders arrived, Butler said.

She began to breathe again and was hospitalized at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, he said.

“I heard that she is doing well,” Butler said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

5800 block of Boulder Brook Court, Las Vegas