Girl who went missing in southern Las Vegas Valley found

Anna Sharma (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 13-year-old girl who went missing last week in the southern Las Vegas Valley has been found.

Anna Sharma was reported missing Feb. 25, but she has since been found, her father Sam Sharma said. It wasn’t immediately clear where she was found.

Anna had been last seen in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas police said.

Police indicated she had previously run away from home before and returned. Police didn’t have information to think she was in danger, police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.