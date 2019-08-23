Good Samaritan killed in southern Las Vegas Valley crash

An attempt by a good Samaritan to render aid on Thursday night in the southern Las Vegas Valley proved to be deadly to a 58-year-old man.

A charred 1993 Chevrolet Corvette and a FedEx truck at the scene of a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Via Inspirada, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A charred 1993 Chevrolet Corvette sits on the side of the road on Las Vegas Boulevard South, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal truck-pedestrian crash that occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of Via Inspirada, Nevada Highway spokesman Jason Buratczuk said early Friday morning.

A disabled 1993 Corvette on Las Vegas Boulevard caught fire when the driver of a FedEx truck stopped to help, Buratczuk said.

The driver got out of his truck with a fire extinguisher and tried to cross Las Vegas Boulevard when he was struck by a cement truck. The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cement truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Buratczuk said. Impairment was not suspected.

