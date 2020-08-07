73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Goodwill stores have bargains for back-to-school shopping

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2020 - 6:52 am
 

First it was essentials like toilet paper and food. But now the most desired items during the pandemic include clothing, desks and fitness equipment.

With back-to-school shopping looking a little different this year, more families are turning to stores they may never have shopped before to find items and outfits without breaking the bank.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit chain with a range of pre-owned clothing, furniture and housewares servicing the community for 45 years.

It’s easy to drive around town and spot the 17 locations. Since moving into phase 2 of the directives put into place by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Goodwill has taken on new meaning for those looking to save money.

Morgan Waldron, marketing and communications director of Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said she has seen a shift in the typical customer visiting the stores before the pandemic.

“We are seeing a lot more younger customers and millennials come in and shop. They like the mission factor that we help people get jobs.” she noted.

Purchases made at Goodwill benefit Southern Nevadans. Donated goods transform into funds for workforce development programs, which benefit the unemployed and underemployed in the community, keeping the money cycling locally.

Some of the hot ticket items have been fitness equipment such as treadmills, weights and bikes. Even with gyms reopening, many people have found they prefer to workout at home. A new or refurbished stair climber from Life Fitness can run up to $6,000. We found one browsing the store in working condition for $99.

In terms of clothing, Goodwill has something for everyone. Looking for a job and finally secured that interview? They’ve got name-brand suits from such companies as Banana Republic and Ann Taylor. How about outfits for your entire family? They’ve got that too. The best part is the price.

We went bargain hunting and found name brands such as Gap, Express and Jennifer Lopez. After doing some price comparisons, the total cost for pants and tops for a family of four came to $224.10 if purchased from the stores directly.

When we added up the cost of the same items at Goodwill, with additional discounts added for the color of the week items, that total came to $34.22. Total savings — just under $190.

Aside from clothing, desks are a hot ticket item these days. As more families get their homes ready to double as a classroom for virtual learning starting in the coming weeks, Waldron said desks usually go just as fast as they are placed on the sales floor.

They also have other specialty items such as learning workbooks, school supplies and electronics, with more donations coming in each day.

Waldron said their stores are seeing a higher level of donations. With more people staying home and cleaning out the clutter, they are donating items to the nonprofit.

Safety precautions have been put into place in the stores, Waldron said. Along with daily safety and temperature checks for staff, all stores have thorough cleanings throughout the day, with social distancing and plexiglass dividers at registers.

As for the clothes and other donated goods, they are quarantined and stored for 24-48 hours before they are placed on the sales floor. To be extra safe, shoppers are encouraged to wash and disinfect any items once they are home.

For those uncomfortable with visiting a store, they have ShopGoodwill.com. It’s similar to eBay, and everything posted is certified and authentic to ensure name brands are really name brands.

MOST READ
1
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
2
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
3
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
4
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
5
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST