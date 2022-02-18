Health district: More than 30 report illness after eating at restaurant

More than 30 people have reported becoming ill from food and drink they had at a northwest Lass Vegas restaurant, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 30 people have reported becoming ill after they consumed food and/or drink at a northwest Las Vegas restaurant, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center, has been closed as the health district investigates.

“The Health District has received reports from more than 30 people whose symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam,” a health district news release stated. The incidents occurred in January and February.

Anyone who may have eaten food at the restaurant is asked to take a survey at www.snhd.info/siamsurvey.

People may also contact the district at (702) 759-1300 if they have any questions or need assistance with the survey.

