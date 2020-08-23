Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Traffic is backed up for 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.
There is a 10-mile backup causing long delays on the Interstate 15 south, the commission tweeted about 3 p.m.
Last month, officials said I-15 traffic volumes are creeping up as resort properties continue to reopen, but they said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.
8/23/2020 2:40 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
10 Mile Back-up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 23, 2020