Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic is backed up for 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Interstate 15 traffic near Primm (RTC cameras)

There is a 10-mile backup causing long delays on the Interstate 15 south, the commission tweeted about 3 p.m.

Last month, officials said I-15 traffic volumes are creeping up as resort properties continue to reopen, but they said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.