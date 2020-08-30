Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic was backed up for 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

(RTC Fast cameras)

There was a 10-mile backup causing long delays on Interstate 15 south to the border town of Primm, the commission tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Last month, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.

When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.