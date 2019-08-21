Help sought to identify woman hospitalized in Las Vegas Valley

The woman, who could not adequately communicate her identity, is thought to be about 60 years old.

(Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center via Facebook)

The Clark County Public Guardian’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a woman who was admitted to an area hospital.

The woman, who could not adequately communicate her identity, is thought to be about 60 years old. She weighs 98 pounds, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has black and gray hair.

Possible aliases are Beverly Oldham and Beverly O’Sullivan. She may be from, or have previously resided in, London or Los Angeles.

The Public Guardian’s Office asks that anyone with information call (702) 455-4332 or email PUBGDN@ClarkCountyNV.gov. The case number is 2018020160.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.