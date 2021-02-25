67°F
Help the pets at Hearts Alive Village animal shelter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 5:15 pm
 
Dogs can be adopted during the Friday event. (Getty)
Dogs can be adopted during the Friday event. (Getty)

First Friday and the City of Las Vegas are conducting a downtown donation drive Friday to benefit shelter pets.

The drive is seeking donations of pet blankets, dog and cat food, kitty litter, dog beds, toys, treats and similar items. Donated items will go to Hearts Alive Village, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for shelter pets.

Therapy dogs will be at the event, which also will feature socially distanced children reading to dogs to improve their reading skills and student carolers. New shelter volunteers and pet fosters also will be sought, and dogs can be adopted during the events.

The drive will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at 814 S. Third St., between Hoover and Gass avenues.

