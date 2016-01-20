Henderson City Council OKs new satellite office for Clark County

A Clark County satellite office is returning to Henderson early seven years after a sport utility vehicle crashed into its previous location and injured five people.

A Clark County satellite office is returning to Henderson early seven years after a sport utility vehicle crashed into its previous location and injured five people.

Unlike the prior strip mall location at 245 N. Stephanie St., the new office won’t have quite the drive-thru access.

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Clark County to open a 440-square-foot office inside Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St., that would let Henderson residents conduct business with the assessor’s and recorder’s offices.

The crash at the previous location happened on July 28, 2009.

Clark County Assessor Michele Shafe said she hopes the new office will be open by spring.

