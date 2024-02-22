HIV/AIDS activist, Las Vegas native dies at 39

Hydeia Broadbent appeared on television as a child to speak out about her experience.

FILE--Hydeia Broadbent, who was born with HIV and was diagnosed with AIDS at 3 years old, travels across the country to talk to youth about the realities and struggles of living with AIDS. Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died. She was 39. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

(from the left) AHF president Michael Weinstein, Hydeia Broadbent and Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson are seen during the premiere of ESPN Films The Announcement hosted by AHF at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 in Los Angeles Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2011.B roadbent, a 27 year-old HIV-positive since birth, appears in the film in an emotional clip as a 6-year-old in a 1990s TV special. (Joe Kohen/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

AIDS advocate Hydeia Broadbent, middle, during AIDS Healthcare Foundation's third community forum in a nationwide series on "AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue" at Holman United Methodist Church, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. The forum series highlights the continued disproportionate impact of hIV/AIDS on African-American and Latino communities in the US, and included events in Mississippi, Texas, California and Louisiana. (Bret Hartman/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

FILE - AIDS activist Mary Fisher kisses 12-year-old Hydeia Broadbent, a youngster who also has AIDS as they were both addressing the evening session of the 1996 GOP convention in San Diego Monday, Aug. 12, 1996. Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died. She was 39. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

Hydeia Broadbent, a Las Vegas native and HIV/AIDS activist, died Tuesday at age 39.

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday confirmed her death. Broadbent’s official cause and manner of death were not released.

Broadbent suffered from congenital HIV and at age 3 was diagnosed with AIDS, according to her website. She was abandoned at University Medical Center and adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent.

Broadbent wrote on her website that her mission was to create a dialogue around HIV/AIDS in the community. She said she did that by using her life as a prevention tool for those who are HIV negative and to give hope and inspiration to people living with HIV/AIDS.

“People think because I was born with HIV my story does not apply to them,” Broadbent said. “Well this same disease I am living with is the same disease you can get if you are aware and informed.”

On Tuesday night, Loren Broadbent posted on social media that his daughter had died.

“Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS,” Loren Broadbent wrote.

As a child, Broadbent appeared on television with Magic Johnson to talk about her experience with HIV/AIDS.

“I want people to know that we’re just normal people,” a 7-year-old Broadbent said on “A Conversation with Magic.”

Johnson on Wednesday posted a clip of the appearance on X as well as photos of he and Broadbent.

I'm devastated to hear about the passing of an incredible young woman, activist and hero Hydeia Broadbent. In 1992, I did a Nickelodeon special called "A Conversation with Magic", and 7-year-old Hydeia and I made an incredible impact. Hydeia changed the world with her bravery,…

“By speaking out at such a young age, she helped so many people, young and old, because she wasn’t afraid to share her story and allowed everyone to see that those living with HIV and AIDS were everyday people and should be treated with respect,” Johnson wrote.

Broadbent appeared on several other television shows as a child including Oprah, 20/20 and Good Morning America.

