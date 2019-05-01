MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

Holocaust Remembrance Day vital in wake of recent attacks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2019 - 8:07 pm
 

With anti-Semitic attacks and harassment at near-historic levels across the country, Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, has become even more important to the Jewish community.

It begins at sundown Wednesday and ends at sundown Thursday, but some congregations observed the day on Sunday with music, readings and prayers, and by lighting candles to commemorate the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

“It’s a chance for all of us, as a community and as a family, to pause and remember lives that were brutally taken,” said Esther Finder, president of the Holocaust Survivors Group of Southern Nevada and Generations of the Shoah.

Finder, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, said it’s especially important for young people to learn about the Holocaust. She said people often politicize the genocide and throw the word Holocaust around carelessly, and in doing so lose sight of the lessons they should learn from it.

“We’re still dealing with it today,” Finder said. “Human nature hasn’t changed.”

Finder said that’s why education is part of Yom Hashoah observance.

“People focus on the victims, but don’t look at the perpetrators,” she said. “You have to remember where it started. It started with hate.”

The Anti-Defamation League released its yearly audit Tuesday documenting “anti-Semitic incidents” of assault, harassment and vandalism. In the U.S., they decreased slightly — to 1,879 in 2018 from 1,986 in 2017. But 2017 had a 57 percent increase from the prior year, and the number of incidents in 2018 nearly doubled from 2015.

“We’re seeing historic trends across the country, and we’re definitely seeing the same trends in Nevada,” said Jolie Brislin, Nevada regional director for the ADL.

She said most anti-Semitic hate crimes in Nevada involve vandalism at schools and synagogues. The ADL works with law enforcement agencies and trains officers to recognize hate crimes against all religious groups.

Stefanie Tuzman, president and CEO of Jewish Nevada, said her organization has a good relationship with local police departments. She said police increased patrols around valley synagogues as congregations gathered on Sunday.

“Extremists have been very emboldened in the past few years,” Brislin said. “Now with the internet, everywhere you turn you can find a group that agrees with you.”

ADL data only includes incidents that were reported. Brislin emphasized the importance of reporting hate crimes so that organizations like the ADL can track them.

“Anti-Semitism is definitely on the rise. But more than that, bigotry and hate are on the rise,” Tuzman said. “So really we’re trying to bring light to our community and all faith-based communities.”

Each year, Tuzman said, there are fewer Holocaust survivors alive and able to travel and share their stories.

One of them, Ray Fiol, said it’s difficult to share painful memories over and over.

“But I think it’s very important,” she said, “so we don’t see a repetition of World War II.”

She said there’s an element of fear in her community because of the rise in anti-Semitic attacks, including Saturday’s shooting at a synagogue near San Diego that left one person dead and three others injured.

“You never know when it’s going to hit,” Fiol said. “You never know who’s going to be hit, whether it’s the Muslim, the Jewish, and we don’t know who’s going to do it.”

Fiol commemorated Yom Hashoah on Sunday by speaking to students about her experience. Next, she plans to speak at Nellis Air Force Base and will travel to Carson City next week for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s advisory council on education relating to the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Survivors Group of Southern Nevada and Generations of the Shoah are working to preserve survivors’ stories so they can reach young people even after they’re gone.

The groups’ interviews with local Holocaust survivors are kept at UNLV and in the Esther Finder collection at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, a bill in the Legislature would create the Nevada State Holocaust Museum. An amendment to the proposed museum bill, which is expected to be adopted, would call for a two-year feasibility study to examine the museum’s logistics, such as the size of the building and the exact location.

Fiol said she hopes that young people learn at least one thing from her story: “Every human being is equal, and we should respect and honor each other.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Local Videos
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods Bettor Collects
James Adducci bet $85k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. He collected his $1.19M from William Hill sports bet in the SLS today. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Endangered frogs released at Springs Preserve
Dozens of endangered Relic Leopard Frogs were released at the Cotton Grove inside Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing