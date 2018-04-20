How a bump stock works — VIDEO

The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, Slide Fire Solutions, announced it will stop taking orders and shut down its website next month.

Bump stock manufacturers under fire: The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, Slide Fire Solutions, announced it will stop taking orders and shut down its website next month.

Bump stocks are attachments to the stock of a semi-automatic rifle that allow the shooter to simulate a rate close to a fully-automatic weapon.

The bump stock slides back and forth while the shooter’s finger is on the trigger and uses the recoil to fire multiple shots in rapid succession.

A semi-automatic rifle can fire up to 60 rounds per minute, while with a bump stock, the rifle can fire hundreds of rounds in the same period, according to The Associated Press.