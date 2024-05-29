How expensive is gas in Las Vegas?

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed in Las Vegas in the last week.

Gasoline prices are up slightly this week after drivers enjoyed a Memorial Day weekend in which the average cost for a gallon of gas was just below the average seen a year ago.

“June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that’s a trend that looks the most likely for drivers, barring unexpected refinery snags or a tropical storm developing,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Tuesday.

The U.S. is expected to see a historically high number of hurricanes this season which could push prices up in parts of the country if they cause enough damage to refineries and other infrastructure.

Gas prices are playing a larger role in the political discussion as the November election looms. Last week, President Biden announced the country would sell off more of its strategic petroleum reserves to keep pump prices down this summer, though analysts anticipate it will have minimal impact. Plus, Democratic congressional leaders called for an investigation into oil industry practices alleging possible collusion and price fixing. Industry groups have pushed back on that claim by saying markets set prices, not companies.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of May 28.

Las Vegas by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.23

—- Nevada average: $4.29

- Week change: -$0.07 (-1.7%)

- Year change: -$0.08 (-1.8%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.96

- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)

- Year change: -$0.60 (-13.2%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Napa, CA: $5.47

#2. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.37

#3. Salinas, CA: $5.34

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.86

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.87

#3. Laredo, TX: $2.89

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.