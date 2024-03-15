How fast did the Las Vegas Valley grow last year compared to other areas?

New census data shows the fastest-growing metros and counties around the country

An aerial photo shows homes in Summerlin near Paseos Park on Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley was the 30th fastest-growing metro in the country last year, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Last year the valley added 14,038 new residents, a 0.6 percent increase over 2022, according to the census, and has added 71,098 residents since 2020.

Over the past three years, the Las Vegas Valley was the 17th fastest-growing metro in the country, the census says. Overall population growth in the valley, however, has been slowing over the past three years.

The valley’s total population now sits at 2.33 million, up from 2.26 million in 2020. The valley — which includes the cites of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson and most of Clark County — is the 29th largest metro in the country, a ranking that has not changed since 2020.

The fastest-growing metro in the country in 2023 was the Dallas-Forth Worth area, which added approximately 152,000 residents last year, followed by Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Charlotte and Austin, Texas. Florida had four of the five fastest-growing metros last year.

The census said in a press release that the two areas experiencing the biggest growth in the country are Texas and Florida, as they made up nine of the 10 fastest-growing counties in the country from 2002-23.

Clark County remains the fastest-growing county in the state and has added 71,098 new residents to its population base since 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.