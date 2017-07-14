I-15 closed in Las Vegas, vehicle pinned against wall

Police are investigating a barricade situation that has closed part of Interstate 15 in both directions Thursday night near St. Rose Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Nevada Highway Patrol car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The I-15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. Southbound lanes are closed at East Cactus Avenue and northbound lanes are closed at Sloan Road.

The Highway Patrol recommends that drivers use Las Vegas Boulevard instead.

The closure began at about 7 p.m., Buratczuk said. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have a vehicle pinned against a wall.

Nevada Highway Patrol is helping with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic being diverted off Interstate 15 at Cactus Avenue for southbound traffic, Sloan Road for northbound traffic pic.twitter.com/H4CjQLDZxh — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) July 14, 2017

I15 continues to be closed in BOTH directions between Cactus and Sloan. Expect heavy delays if using S. Las Vegas Blvd. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/Qo98lKL563 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 14, 2017

