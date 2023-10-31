I-15 reopened north of Sahara after pedestrian killed

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.

Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was diverted off of the Sahara exit during the morning rush hour while police investigated, NSP said. All northbound travel lanes were later reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the crash in this location is asked to call 702-486 4100.

