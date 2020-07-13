Impairment, speed apparent factors in fatal crash near Summerlin

A young child died Sunday evening when two vehicles collided near Summerlin, Las Vegas police said. One vehicle was cut in half.

One person died after a two-vehicle crash that left one car cut in half in the northwest valley Sunday night, police said.

Impairment and high speed are suspected factors in the crash, police said in a news release on Monday.

A 2020 Hyundai Sonata and a 2011 Nissan Sentra collided at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7:17 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A 1-year-old occupant in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, Gordon said. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized after the crash, according to a preliminary crash report released by police early Monday.

The Hyundai was northbound on Rampart Boulevard at a high rate of speed and collided with the Sentra that was making a right turn from Lake Mead onto Rampart, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The death was the 50th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction. The Clark County coroner will release the name of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This story previously stated the wrong number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.