Impairment suspected in fatal 3-vehicle crash, police say

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected DUI crash in the east valley left an elderly woman dead Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10:45 a.m. a three-car collision occurred near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads.

Two vehicles were stopped at a red light on Pecos, south of the intersection with Flamingo. A 2009 Nissan Versa approached the vehicles from behind and did not slow down in time, police said. The Nissan crashed into the back of a 2007 Chrysler, which caused the Chrysler to strike the back of a 2018 Subaru Outback, according to police.

The 75-year-old woman driving the Chrysler was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died. The two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

Police said 28-year-old Cheyenne Day, the driver of the Nissan, appeared impaired and was arrested. Court records show Day is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, failure to decrease speed, operating a vehicle with expired registration, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without proof insurance.

Day is due in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.