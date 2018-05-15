Knights’ players record greetings for passengers at McCarran

Marc-Andre Fleury, Nate Schmidt, Deryk Engelland and Jonathan Marchessault are now welcoming airline passengers to Las Vegas on a series of messages played throughout McCarran International Airport.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) looks on during a break against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) leave the rink after taking part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans might be hearing some familiar voices when flying into McCarran International Airport.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Nate Schmidt, Deryk Engelland and Jonathan Marchessault are now welcoming airline passengers to Las Vegas on a series of messages played throughout the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

“If you are here to check out one of our games, you’re in for a treat — our building buzzes from the second you walk in,” Schmidt, a 26-year-old defenseman, says during a 35-second clip.

The four players set aside time to record the brief bulletins in the lead-up to the best-of-seven Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Loud music and chants of “Go, Knights, Go” accompany the high-energy messages that will air year-round, with a particularly heavy rotation throughout the Knights’ remaining playoff run.

“From the bright lights of the Strip, to the natural beauty of Red Rock Canyon, to the world-class restaurants, there are options for everyone,” defenseman Engelland, 36, said during his 40-second spot for the airport.

The Knights’ messages are part of the airport’s “Voices of Vegas” music program, which rotates more than 200 familiar songs by Las Vegas mainstays including Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Wayne Newton, or musicians who originated here like The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Recorded messages from other sports figures with Las Vegas ties can also be heard at the airport, including NASCAR’s Kyle and Kurt Busch and former UNLV basketball player Patrick McCaw, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.