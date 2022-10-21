Kyle Canyon to lose electricity as strong winds move in

NV Energy will conduct a planned outage in Kyle Canyon because of high winds forecast for the region.

The Retreat at Charleston Peak (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 500 customers will be without power part of the weekend in Kyle Canyon as NV Energy conducts an planned outage because of high winds forecast for the region.

A Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) will affect about 470 customers when power is turned off in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak zones on Saturday starting between 7 and 11 a.m. and lasting until Sunday at 10 a.m.

The outage is designed to prevent electricity from transmission lines from starting fires.

NV Energy will provide a Customer Resource Center at The Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Road. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until power is restored.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Las Vegas region starting Saturday at 11 a.m. It has said winds may gust to 65 mph near Red Rock Canyon and 60 mph in other areas.

A Pine Dining brunch event is planned for the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Saturday and Sunday. The Review-Journal has left a message to see if the event will be called off because of the power outage.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.