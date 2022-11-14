Lake Mead to host meetings on boat access as water levels drop

The National Park Service is asking for public input on how to manage launch ramps.

Boats line up to launch and be taken out on Labor Day at Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As water levels continue to decline, Lake Mead is hosting several public meetings in December focused on launch ramp access for boaters.

The meetings, which will be held Dec. 6-14, will focus on managing launch ramps at Hemenway Harbor, Echo Bay, South Cove, Temple Bar Marina and Calville Bay Marina.

In May, Hemenway Harbor became the only functional launch ramp at Lake Mead due to low water levels. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., expressed concern over ramp closures impacting small businesses that rely on tourism at the park in August.

Public comment will contribute to the development of the national recreation area’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan that will help direct park management in 2023, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Acting Park Superintendent Stan Austin said anticipating facility and infrastructure needs are necessary as water levels decline.

“Already low water levels are decreasing at a more rapid rate than decades of projections indicated was likely,” Austin said in a news release. “Climate change worsened drought requires us to think differently and plan for less predictable water levels into the future.”

The meetings will include a presentation on management alternatives for the park that the public can discuss and consider. The park service will also meet with Native American tribes for input on the plan.

Details on the public meetings in Meadview, Arizona; Kingman, Arizona; Boulder City and a virtual meeting can be found on the park service’s planning website.

The plan will be open for public comment until Dec. 23.