Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day

Gal Hayon, right, sings ""Hatikvah," the Israeli national anthem, as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gal Hayon sings ""Hatikvah," the Israeli national anthem, as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Noa Peri-Jensch, National Sr. Director of Strategy & Las Vegas at the Israeli-American Council, lower right, speaks as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A passerby waves the flag of Israel as it is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee holds the Israeli flag while practicing social distancing as Gal Hayon, not pictured, sings "Hatikvah," the Israeli national anthem, while the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man holds the flag of Israel as it is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A girl looks up at the flag of Israel as it is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Noa Peri-Jensch, National Sr. Director of Strategy & Las Vegas at the Israeli-American Council speaks as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gal Hayon sings "Hatikvah," the Israeli national anthem, as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Noa Peri-Jensch, National Sr. Director of Strategy & Las Vegas at the Israeli-American Council, center, speaks as the flag of Israel is displayed at Las Vegas City Hall in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day.

Because of social distancing practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was more subdued than in years’ past.

Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Noa Peri Jensch, the Las Vegas regional director for the Israeli-American Council, spoke during a livestream event to mark the occasion.

The Israeli national anthem was performed, and vehicles were decorated to add to the celebration.

