Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day
Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Noa Peri Jensch, the Las Vegas regional director for the Israeli-American Council, spoke during a livestream event to mark the occasion.
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day.
Because of social distancing practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was more subdued than in years’ past.
Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Noa Peri Jensch, the Las Vegas regional director for the Israeli-American Council, spoke during a livestream event to mark the occasion.
The Israeli national anthem was performed, and vehicles were decorated to add to the celebration.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.
For more information