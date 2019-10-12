Las Vegas clothing drive aims to help women seeking employment

A Las Vegas nonprofit is collecting professional clothing so that local women looking to re-enter the workforce can receive fresh interview attire.

woman holding cardboard box with clothing during clothing drive

United Way of Southern Nevada (United Way)

The United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council is hosting the business clothing drive on Friday, Nov. 1, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside the NV Energy parking lot, located at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

The event marks the organization’s 12th annual women’s suit drive, though all professional clothing is accepted: dresses, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags and accessories. Clothing should be donated on hangars if possible.

Joanna Brucelas, who previously received donated suits, said in a statement that the drive inspired and motivated her.

“It’s not just clothes for me,” according to her statement. “The giving part makes me feel like people care. Coming from a difficult situation you don’t feel like people care a lot.”

Last year, the drive collected more than 10,120 professional women’s clothing items.

For more information about the Women’s Leadership Council and the upcoming event, visit uwsn.org/wlc.

