Las Vegas dedicates colorful new murals at Doc Romeo Skatepark

An aerial view of the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Local murali ...
An aerial view of the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin invited the community, including Paints With Care partners Elliott Demlow, Jess Demlow, not photographed, and other artists, to help paint the skatepark. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jess Demlow, left, of Paints with Care, and local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin, pose ...
Jess Demlow, left, of Paints with Care, and local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin, pose for a photo after the city of Las Vegas dedicated new murals at the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Roussin invited the community and other artists to help paint the skatepark. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Local murali ...
An aerial view of the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin invited the community, including Paints With Care partners Elliott Demlow, Jess Demlow, not photographed, and other artists to help paint the skatepark. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jess Demlow, left, of Paints with Care, look on as local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin ...
Jess Demlow, left, of Paints with Care, look on as local muralist and skateboarder Nico Roussin speaks during the dedication of new murals at the Doc Romeo Skatepark, on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Roussin invited the community and other artists to help paint the skatepark. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2-year-old drowns in west valley
Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)
$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a northwest Las Vegas residence where a party ...
Weekend roundup: A fatal crash, a house party killing and a police shooting
Employees stock shelves while preparations continue Friday, June 7, 2024, for the reopening of ...
East Las Vegas supermarket to reopen nearly 3 years after collapse
By Noble Brigham Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 6:19 pm

Las Vegas dedicated colorful new murals at the Doc Romeo Skatepark on Tuesday morning.

The project was led by Nico Roussin, a local artist who is also a skateboarder, and arts organization Paints With Care. The Percent For The Arts Fund — which receives 1 percent of the city’s capital budget — budgeted $74,500 for the project, according to a city press release and city spokesperson Margaret Kurtz.

There are three bowls in the skatepark. The main one features an “abstract color palette design” with repeated patterns, according to Mary Sabo, a visual arts specialist with the city. She said a second bowl has black and white designs, and the third was painted with the help of about 100 local kids and adults.

The murals cover about 9,000 square feet of concrete, according to the press release.

Roussin reached out to the city about painting the skatepark around July or August of 2023, she said. He had seen that the park was underused and thought his murals would improve the park and get the community involved, according to a city overview.

The Arts Commission approved the mural project in September. Work started April 1 and was completed by the end of that month.

Sabo said the money was used for the artists and their supplies.

The park is named for Donald Romeo, a longtime doctor in the city.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash
RJ

The collision occurred about 7:06 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue north of Fremont Street, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

