Las Vegas driver who died in crash while fleeing traffic stop ID’d

One man died after crashing a car into a concrete wall in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning, Nevada Highway Patrol said. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

Ortiz, a Las Vegas resident, was transported to University Medical Center where he later died. His cause and manner of death was still pending from the coroner’s office Tuesday morning.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash, Smaka said.

