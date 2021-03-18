Las Vegas’ Ethiopian community protests US comment

About 130 members of the Las Vegas Valley’s Ethiopian community protested what they described as the U.S. government’s interference in the northeastern African nation’s domestic affairs.

The demonstrators, many of them carrying signs, danced and chanted in front of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in late morning.

The goal of the protest organized by the nonprofit Ethiopian Community Center of Las Vegas was to highlight an assertion on March 10 by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “ethnic cleansing” has occurred in the northern region of Tigray, which the Ethiopian government subsequently denied.

“The loud music we’re playing today is reflective of what we want,” said Felegehiwot Demissie, president of the community Center. “… We want our voices to be heard.”

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.