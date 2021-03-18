61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ Ethiopian community protests US comment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 6:36 pm
 
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outsid ...
People demonstrate to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

About 130 members of the Las Vegas Valley’s Ethiopian community on Wednesday protested what they described as the U.S. government’s interference in the northeastern African nation’s domestic affairs.

The demonstrators, many of them carrying signs, danced and chanted in front of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in late morning.

The goal of the protest organized by the nonprofit Ethiopian Community Center of Las Vegas was to highlight an assertion on March 10 by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “ethnic cleansing” has occurred in the northern region of Tigray, which the Ethiopian government subsequently denied.

“The loud music we’re playing today is reflective of what we want,” said Felegehiwot Demissie, president of the community Center. “… We want our voices to be heard.”

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge dismisses Clark County suit against ‘nude luxury retreat’
Judge dismisses Clark County suit against ‘nude luxury retreat’
2
Nevadans 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine in April, Sisolak says
Nevadans 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine in April, Sisolak says
3
Clark County plans to keep ‘absolutely critical’ sales tax increase
Clark County plans to keep ‘absolutely critical’ sales tax increase
4
Year after shutdown, Goodman rebukes Sisolak’s crisis handling
Year after shutdown, Goodman rebukes Sisolak’s crisis handling
5
Nevada tops 300K COVID cases as positivity rate nears WHO target
Nevada tops 300K COVID cases as positivity rate nears WHO target
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.