The Bridal Spectacular wedding expo walked down the aisle and into the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.

A lot goes into planning a wedding, and many a bride-to-be (and groom-to-be) headed to the Rio Convention Center over the weekend to discover the latest trends at the Bridal Spectacular expo.

The wedding expo featured more than 150 exhibitors showcasing reception facilities, entertainment options, florists, bakers, bridal shops, tuxedo shops, invitations, an animated GIF photo booth and more. Attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes.