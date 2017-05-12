Las Vegas father questioned after 3-year-old drowns, shows signs of abuse

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are questioning a 3-year-old boy’s father after the child reportedly drowned in a bathtub Friday afternoon and had apparent signs of abuse.

About 2:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center and had “obvious signs of abuse,” Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The boy died at UMC about 3 p.m.

As of 9 p.m. police said the father remained detained but had not been arrested. Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives continue to investigate.

