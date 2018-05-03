Las Vegas fire captain, Theo Adams, dies 15 years after on-duty crash

Thelonious Adams (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A Las Vegas Fire Department captain paralyzed in an on-duty crash almost 15 years ago has died.

Thelonious “Theo” Adams, a captain and 13-year veteran of the department, was paralyzed from the neck down after a fire engine responding to reports of smoke in an apartment rolled over on Halloween night in 2003. The crash occurred on the Rainbow Boulevard ramp on U.S. 95 that has since been torn down and replaced.

The call was a false alarm.

Sadly @LasVegasFD has lost one of our own, Capt. Theo Adams passed from injuries he sustained during an accident in 2003. Considered a "Line of Duty Death" flags at all Valley fire stations will be at half-staff. pic.twitter.com/BCIKmiDTRO — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 3, 2018

Adams died Tuesday night in Las Vegas from the injuries he suffered in the 2003 crash, the fire department announced late Wednesday. He was 54 years old. A private memorial service will be held Monday for Adams’ immediate family and members of the fire department.

Of the four firefighters on the engine, only one was wearing a seat belt. All four were injured, and the driver was later cited and fined for “duty of driver to decrease speed under certain circumstances.” Fire department maintenance records showed the speedometer on the engine needed to be replaced, but never was.

