On Sunday, crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department battled a car fire in the Mariana’s Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The engine is still on fire as Las Vegas Firefighters cut open the hood in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters extinguish a car fire in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas Firefighter saws open the hood of a vehicle to fight a car fire in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas Firefighter saws open the hood of a vehicle to fight a car fire in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas Firefighter saws open the hood of a vehicle to fight a car fire in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Firefighters extinguish a car fire in the Mariana's Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Sunday, crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department battled a car fire in the Mariana’s Supermarkets parking lot at 100 North Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas.

It was unknown if there were any injuries or how the fire started. Damage estimates were unknown.