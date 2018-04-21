Las Vegas hotel window washers find way down after getting stuck

Two window washers were able to lower themselves down after getting stuck Friday outside a high-rise off-Strip hotel, firefighters said.

The Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Two window washers were able to lower themselves down after getting stuck Friday outside a high-rise off-Strip hotel, firefighters said.

Fire crews received a call about noon of the window washers being stuck outside the 17th floor of The Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Winds entangled their ropes, the Fire Department said.

The two were able to lower themselves by hand, and crews stood by just in case. They both made it down safely and were uninjured, the Fire Department said.

The Henderson Technical Rescue Team assisted the Fire Department.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV