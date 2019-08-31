Las Vegas man seeks help finding missing fiancee

A Las Vegas man is asking for the public’s help finding his fiancee, Katrina Sandy, who has been missing since Thursday night after she got off work at Caesars Palace.

Katrina Sandy (Courtesy Chris Belcourt)

Katrina Sandy, 37, is pictured standing next to her car. (Courtesy of Chris Belcourt)

Sandy, 37, left work at 5:45 p.m. Thursday from Caesars Palace and called her daughter at 6 p.m., her fiancee Chris Belcourt wrote in a Facebook message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Her disappearance is very concerning, he wrote. “She’s the type of mom that drops everything for the kids.”

Sandy is 5-foot-5 and 142 pounds, Belcourt said. She drives a silver 2008 BMW with a pink steering wheel, and license plate number 776J18.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wasn’t able to provide information Saturday.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907.

