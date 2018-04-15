Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 15 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2018
 

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Zappos paid for funerals. MGM provided rooms. Southwest and Allegiant donated flights. Lyft and Uber donated rides. The list goes on.

In all, about 80 businesses and organizations made promises to donate money or services, or host fundraisers for people affected by the October 1st shooting.

The money raised and services donated are in the millions of dollars.

And some are continuing to offer help.

Jackson Physical Therapy, for example, still offers free treatments to survivors.

2. Where are all the Devils Hole pupfish?

That’s a question officials are asking.

The species’ only native habitat is 90 miles west of Las Vegas.

Experts counted just 87 of the critically endangered fish in their most recent cave dive.

Specialists say they’re not in crisis mode yet, but they are concerned about the numbers.

