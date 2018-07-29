Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 29 — VIDEO

It’s been called the most important artifact in America’s railroad history and soon it will be on display at the Nevada Railroad Museum.

Coach 17 carried railroad officials and those famous gold spikes to Promontory Summit in Utah where the two railroad lines came together and forever changed transportation in North America.

The passenger car will be the museum’s centerpiece in Carson City to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad next year.

2. Nevada’s population continues to swell, but since 2005, the state’s physician-to-patient ratio has remained near flat.

In 2015, there were just over 180 doctors in Southern Nevada per 100,000 residents.

Nevada still ranks 47th in the country for active physicians.

It’ll take 25 hundred additional physicians just to bring Nevada to the national average.