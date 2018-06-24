Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, June 24 — VIDEO

The increasing number of tariffs may hit developers hard in Las Vegas and other cities.

1. The increasing number of tariffs may hit developers hard in Las Vegas and other cities.

It could also mean higher prices for homebuyers and apartment renters at a time when affordability is already getting stretched.

Tariffs on some foreign steel, aluminum and lumber come just as the valley’s construction industry is growing quickly again.

Even without the tariffs, officials expect steel prices to climb up to 15 percent in the next 12 months.

However, analysts say it’s still too early to gauge the tariffs’ impact.

2. Whether a studio needs to shoot a scene in a coffee shop, a lake bed or the Strip, the Nevada Film Office helps make it possible.

The office recently redesigned its online location database, which connects producers to local businesses.

With the redesign, the nearly 600 businesses signed-up now get more direct control of their listings.

Eric Preiss, the director of the film office, says there’s been a rise in film permits over the last several years. And those productions, he says, help promote job growth and tourism.