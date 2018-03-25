Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, March 25 — VIDEO

New allegations against North Vista Hospital are raising alarming questions about the lack of mental health services in Nevada.

North Vista Hospital is known for taking the poorest and sickest patients in Southern Nevada.

But new allegations against the hospital are raising alarming questions about the lack of mental health services in this state.

One patient says he was tackled, put into a headlock and sedated for no reason.

Another says he was slammed to the ground and punched in the eye.

A suicidal woman was released to an unregulated group home last month where she later died.

And another man was admitted on a 72-hour hold after he threatened to kill himself.

According to a lawsuit, he was released just 16 hours later without ever seeing a psychiatrist or mental health professional. Two hours after his release, he drove his car into a pole and died.

In court documents, the hospital said the man no longer had suicidal ideations. But an attorney says the patient was kicked out because he didn’t have health insurance.

You can read the entire story at Reviewjournal.com.