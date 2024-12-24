Las Vegas newborns in NICUs experience Christmas spirit — PHOTOS

The nurses and staff in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Sunrise Health System created unforgettable moments for newborns and their families.

The tiniest patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Las Vegas get all dressed up as they await presents under the tree. (Sunrise Children’s Hospital)

Nurses at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas transform the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit into Whoville, dressing babies in Grinch-themed outfits. (Southern Hills Hospital)

The tiniest patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Las Vegas get all dressed up as they await presents under the tree. (Sunrise Children’s Hospital)

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus pay a heartwarming visit to newborn at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas. (MountainView Hospital)

Sunrise Health System nurses and staff created memorable holiday moments for families with newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Las Vegas. (Sunrise Health System)

Do they know it’s Christmas time?

For the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Sunrise Health System family, likely not. But the nurses and staff still created unforgettable moments for their families.

— At Southern Hills Hospital, nurses transformed the NICU into Whoville, dressing babies in Grinch-themed outfits against a whimsical backdrop.

— At MountainView Hospital, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a heartwarming visit, bringing smiles and festive joy to patients, families and staff alike.

— At Sunrise Children’s Hospital, the tiniest patients became the season’s most precious gifts, all dressed up as they await presents under the tree.

These thoughtful gestures bring a sense of warmth and celebration to families spending the holidays in the hospital, creating cherished memories and showcasing the compassionate care of the staffs.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.