Las Vegas newborns in NICUs experience Christmas spirit — PHOTOS
The nurses and staff in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Sunrise Health System created unforgettable moments for newborns and their families.
Do they know it’s Christmas time?
For the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Sunrise Health System family, likely not. But the nurses and staff still created unforgettable moments for their families.
— At Southern Hills Hospital, nurses transformed the NICU into Whoville, dressing babies in Grinch-themed outfits against a whimsical backdrop.
— At MountainView Hospital, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a heartwarming visit, bringing smiles and festive joy to patients, families and staff alike.
— At Sunrise Children’s Hospital, the tiniest patients became the season’s most precious gifts, all dressed up as they await presents under the tree.
These thoughtful gestures bring a sense of warmth and celebration to families spending the holidays in the hospital, creating cherished memories and showcasing the compassionate care of the staffs.
