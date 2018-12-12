Las Vegas pet shop alleged to have sick puppies, police investigating

A Petland store at 8800 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Police are investigating a Las Vegas pet store that an animal rights group alleges houses sick puppies.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty unit opened the investigation into the Petland store at 8800 W. Charleston Blvd., on Nov. 21, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

That location, in the Boca Park shopping center, is one of two stores to which the Humane Society of the United States had assigned “undercover investigators” with hidden cameras, according to a report with accompanying video. The other store is in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The people working undercover at the stores for the Humane Society were seeking to learn more about several complaints the organization had received about the pet store chain.

Petland’s Las Vegas store held “numerous” sick puppies, including a Maltese that was being held in a cage in the back of the store, the group’s report alleges.

A woman working undercover in November at the Las Vegas location filmed an employee saying the store was expecting the Maltese, which she said had “a hole in his throat,” to die.

Store manager Brian Parker refutes that claim, saying the puppy was sick because of swollen tonsils, and its airways had restricted.

“Not a hole in the throat, or the puppy wouldn’t be alive,” he told the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

A segment of the released video shows a conversation with the manager.

Parker claimed the woman edited the video to make him and the store look bad, particularly one segment that shows him saying he didn’t know what happened to sick puppies when they’re sent back to the breeder.

“She left out the whole five-and-a-half minutes of me being sincere about the puppy,” he said Tuesday. “It was a cut-and-paste video with ill intentions.”

The store is looking into what happened with the sick puppy and the woman, and also whether she broke any laws during her undercover stint, Parker said.

The woman wearing the camera learned the dog was to be returned to a distributor, Missouri-based Pinnacle Pet, for a refund. She offered to take home the animal herself, the release said, but the store manager declined, saying the store had already received its refund for the dog.

Parker on Tuesday said the undercover worker demanded to bring home the sick puppy on her second day on the job.

The Maltese was sent back to the animal supplier. “It’s our policy to send them back to the breeders for proper care,” Parker said.

Allegations of crowded puppy cages and injured birds also were included in the group’s report.

The woman working undercover alerted “humane law enforcement” about the injured birds and the Maltese puppy, but law enforcement couldn’t find a legal reason to prevent the store from returning the dog, the release said.

Regarding allegations of injured birds, Parker said birds and other small animals can get injured in the store when little kids pick them up. Many birds and other small animals are kept in an “open petter-style environment,” according to the store’s website.

“We do have to tend to some animals with injuries,” Parker said. “It’s not the painted picture that we have all these injured animals.”

Pet store regulation In 2016, the Las Vegas City Council passed a bill that precluded pet shops from selling animals unless obtained from an animal care facility or nonprofit rescue organization. But the ordinance, delayed for two years to give stores time to adjust their business models, was repealed by a new-look council on Nov. 15, 2017, before it took effect. Elected officials who backed the repeal said that such a ban wouldn’t necessarily curb the flow of animals from so-called puppy mills into the city. Councilman Steve Seroka, who supported the repeal and who represents Ward 2 where Petland is located, sponsored a replacement bill, passed in June, that mandated pet stores may only sell animals from breeders if those breeders were in compliance with the city and U.S. Department of Agriculture, which can issue citations for violating the Animal Welfare Act. The bill also required pet stores and distributors to maintain a business license and professional handler’s permit and submit reports to the city for audits, among other requirements. “They gave us a lot more rigor and ability to ensure we were dealing with reputable breeders,” Seroka said Tuesday about the regulations, adding that city officials also were working with the county to cut off entry points for puppy-mill animals at the airport. “There’s more work to be done, but I think we made big strides in influencing the behavior we would like out of our pet stores and our distributors and our breeders,” he said. — Shea Johnson

