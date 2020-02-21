Las Vegas police arrest 1 in connection with suspicious package

Las Vegas police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious package discovered in a storage unit in the central valley Friday.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious package discovered in a storage unit in the central valley Friday.

Officers were called at about 11:20 a.m. to a U-Haul storage facility in the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard, near Interstate 15, after receiving a report of the suspicious package, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

The male suspect was arrested just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle confirmed Friday night.

The surrounding area had been evacuated for much of the day as a precaution after the report, according to the statement.

Nogle confirmed in a news briefing late Friday afternoon that there were “no imminent threats to anybody in the area, and detectives are investigating the scene.”

In response to a question about what specific device was found, Nogle said, “Our policy does not allow us to divulge what type of suspicious device was located. We can just say it was suspicious.”

He also noted that the investigation was still in its early stages and that police couldn’t yet say whether what officers found are real devices.

About a dozen U-Haul employees stood at the corner of El Parque Avenue and Hauck Street, across from their workplace earlier Friday afternoon, hours into what police said was a precautionary evacuation following a report of a “suspicious package” Friday morning.

All roads closed in the area have been reopened, the department said Friday evening.

No additional information was immediately available.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.