Las Vegas police ask for help to find man missing since Wednesday

Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Timothy Lane (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Timothy Lane was last seen at 8 a.m. that day near the 8300 block of Cozumel Creek Court in southwest Las Vegas.

Lane is 49 years old, has brown eyes, is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing athletic clothing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.