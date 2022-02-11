67°F
Las Vegas police ask for help to find man missing since Wednesday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 10:18 am
 
Timothy Lane (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Timothy Lane was last seen at 8 a.m. that day near the 8300 block of Cozumel Creek Court in southwest Las Vegas.

Lane is 49 years old, has brown eyes, is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing athletic clothing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

