Las Vegas police captain returns after being relieved of duty

A spokeswoman said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese, who recently was relieved of duty with pay, has returned to work in a different role.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese speaks during an event outside of Metro's traffic bureau in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas police captain who had been relieved of duty has since returned to work in a new role.

Capt. Nick Farese, who previously oversaw the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau, returned on Saturday as captain of Metro’s communications bureau, spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Wednesday.

Farese was relieved of duty with pay on May 31, but no public explanation was given.

“This is a personnel matter and no additional details will be provided,” Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said last week.

Zambrano also refused to discuss Farese’s employment history, which she said involved confidential personnel information.

Email and phone messages seeking comment from Farese have not been returned.

