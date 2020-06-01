Las Vegas police Citizen Review Board names new executive director

The Metropolitan Police Department Citizen Review Board has a new executive director. The board’s previous executive director, Andrea Beckman, died on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julie Kraig, who is taking over the position, has worked as the interim executive director since July, when then-Executive Director Andrea Beckman stepped down to undergo cancer treatment. Beckman died on Thursday.

The board welcomed Kraig to her new position via Twitter on Monday.

“The CRB stands ready to face our diverse community’s current challenges, working with (the department) to proactively earn the community’s trust and to remain transparent,” the tweet said.

