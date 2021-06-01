Las Vegas police find missing 10-year-old girl

Police have located a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Kamarionna Crawford (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have located a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police issued a news release early Tuesday seeking the public’s help in finding Kamarionna Crawford. She had last been observed at 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, near West Sahara Avenue.

By 10:30 a.m., police said Kamarionna had been found alive.

They did not provide any more details on where she was found or under what circumstances.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.