Las Vegas police find missing 10-year-old girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 8:58 am
 
Updated June 1, 2021 - 10:50 am
Kamarionna Crawford (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police have located a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police issued a news release early Tuesday seeking the public’s help in finding Kamarionna Crawford. She had last been observed at 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, near West Sahara Avenue.

By 10:30 a.m., police said Kamarionna had been found alive.

They did not provide any more details on where she was found or under what circumstances.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

